What an amazing opportunity to own 3+ acres of prime land across the road from beautiful lake James. With an almost brand new Tiny house equipped with both well and septic, this mountain get away is definitely move-in ready. The Tiny House has 1 bedroom and 1 bath on the main floor, while the loft area (accessed by built in stairs) has room for 2 twin mattresses or 1 full/queen mattress. The property also has a second cleared RV/Camper spot with well access. The yard is fenced and there is a fire pit ready for cool mountain evenings and S'mores. The wooded canopy provides the perfect get-away for peace, relaxation, and serenity. Only a few miles from the Fonta Flora Trail and the Fonta Flora Brewery at Whippoorwill Farms, this makes the perfect spot for a day on the lake and a stop off at either. Don't let this one pass by! Sitting at the breakfast table, there is a perfect view of the lake; watch sunrises and sunsets while enjoying coffee or wine. Schedule a showing today!
1 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $265,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Your benefits may be subject to taxes, but there's a strategic way to avoid them.
- Updated
Authorities are searching for a man they say climbed a fence at a Morganton prison and ran away.
- Updated
K-9 Tigo helped the Morganton Department of Public Safety in the seizure of more than 39 grams of methamphetamine Monday night.
Morganton students is accepted into prestigious arts program.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from June 20-26.
- Updated
Some people put their foot in their mouth when they talk, but a Cleveland County man landed himself back in jail when he stuck his foot in sight of a police officer.
Planet Fitness plans to move into Morganton and bring its judgement-free zone with it by the end of the year.
- Updated
A Forest City man will spend 11 years in prison for receipt of child pornography. A photo he posted on a foreign website of a young girl at the CVS in Morganton helped lead to his arrest.
- Updated
A Burke County woman was sentenced to at least 12 years in prison for the death of her newborn son who was found dead in a trash bag on the side of a road in Cumberland County in 1999.
- Updated
Authorities are searching for a man they say climbed a fence at a Morganton prison and ran away.