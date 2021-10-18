 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $230,000

***Pictures online were taken by the seller some time ago...pictures show what the property could be again*** Some of the pictures are current showing the condition. IMAGINE Waking Every Morning to the Sounds of Nature, Flowing streams, birds singing and the gentle footsteps of Whitetail deer comprise this symphony as the sun comes over the mountain filtering through the hemlocks, pines, maple, and oaks. 6.78 +/- (according to deed) Private Acres located in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Western NC just off the Blue Ridge Parkway at Altapass. This Property Features a Private Pond, Abundant Wildlife, Creeks & Mountain Streams, House (NEEDS WORK), Cabin, and Storage Buildings. Main house (needs TLC/fixer-upper), exterior pictures were taken some time ago...the property needs clearing with bush hog...seller is having that done as soon as someone shows up to do the work. Property is priced for condition, very unique property in a sought after location!

