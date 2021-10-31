110121-mnh-news-statebriefs

Pedestrian hit, killed by train

RALEIGH — Police say that a man was killed after he was struck by an Amtrak train here.

The man was struck around 10 p.m. Saturday in a commercial area northwest of the N.C. State University campus near Interstate 440, the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The release didn't provide his identity or the circumstances of the collision.

Authorities say that Amtrak is leading the investigation into what happened and referred questions to the rail line.

Amtrak didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Tax preparer sent to prison

GREENSBORO — A Durham tax return preparer has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison and to pay more than $1.26 million in restitution for conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service.

Court documents and statements made in court showed that from 2012 through 2017, Andrea Pasley of Durham conspired with two others to prepare fraudulent tax returns, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of North Carolina says.