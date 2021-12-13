121521-mnh-news-statebriefs

Woman dies in raging fire
ELIZABETH CITY — A Pasquotank County woman died after she was deputies managed to pull from a house fire.
Deputies were responding to an alarm call early Monday morning when they noticed an orange glow in the sky, a Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office news release says. Investigating the glow, they found a house engulfed in fire with flames.
After pulling the woman from the house, deputies and emergency personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office identified her as Stephanie Pearl Josvai, 33.
The cause of the fire hasn't been determined. The sheriff's office, state fire marshal and State Bureau of Investigation are investigating.
Man held in double slaying
CLINTON — Authorities here arrested a La Grange man Sunday in connection with a double homicide in Alamance County.
The Sampson County Sheriff's Office received information Sunday that the suspect might be at a Clinton residence, a news release says. Deputies and Clinton police officers arrested Alfonza McDuffie, 45, at the residence without incident and turned him over to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
McDuffie is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony larceny of a motor vehicle in the deaths of Delfonia Wright and Tomeka Spaulding and the theft of Wright's car Sunday, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said.
McDuffie is being held without bond at the Alamance County jail.
Officer wounded in struggle
GREENSBORO — A city police officer was wounded in the leg Monday while answering a call.
Officers responding to a domestic dispute about 1:55 p.m. at a restaurant encountered one of the people involved in the dispute, a Greensboro Police Department news release says. In an ensuing struggle to detain her, the person tried to take an officer's weapon, which fired.
Officer H.L. Jefferson, an eight-year veteran of the department, was shot in the leg, the news release says.
Kendicia Melanie Clarke, 22, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, the news release says. An investigation continues.
Jefferson was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.
Judges to hear maps case
RALEIGH — A three-judge panel will soon hear a case challenging North Carolina's legislative and congressional maps, court filings released Monday afternoon say.
Arguments are scheduled to be heard between Jan. 3 and Jan. 5 in Wake County Superior Court, with closing arguments set for Jan. 6. The N.C. Supreme Court, which moved last week to push back the primary election to May 17, has directed the panel to reach a decision by Jan. 11.
If the Republican-drawn maps hold up in court, the party is likely to win 10 or 11 of the 14 U.S. House races in the 2022 midterm elections. Republicans also are looking to expand their majorities in the General Assembly and possibly regain veto-proof supermajorities.
Voting rights groups argue the maps were gerrymandered for pure partisan advantage and to dilute the voting power of racial minorities.
Burning ban lifted statewide
RALEIGH — A burning ban still in effect for 33 North Carolina counties in the wake of recent wildfires was lifted Monday after weekend rainfall.
The N.C. Forest Service imposed the ban Nov. 29 due to hazardous forest fire conditions. It was lifted for 67 other counties Wednesday, a news release says.
"We saw some much-needed rain during the weekend, and that has thankfully helped bring fire danger down, allowing us to lift burn ban restrictions statewide," state Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in the release. "Still, I'd caution residents to remain vigilant about burning responsibly and safely."
Residents can obtain a required burn permit from any authorized permitting agent or online. All permits granted before the burn ban were canceled.
— From wire reports