121521-mnh-news-statebriefs

McDuffie is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony larceny of a motor vehicle in the deaths of Delfonia Wright and Tomeka Spaulding and the theft of Wright's car Sunday, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said.

McDuffie is being held without bond at the Alamance County jail.

Officer wounded in struggle

GREENSBORO — A city police officer was wounded in the leg Monday while answering a call.

Officers responding to a domestic dispute about 1:55 p.m. at a restaurant encountered one of the people involved in the dispute, a Greensboro Police Department news release says. In an ensuing struggle to detain her, the person tried to take an officer's weapon, which fired.

Officer H.L. Jefferson, an eight-year veteran of the department, was shot in the leg, the news release says.

Kendicia Melanie Clarke, 22, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, the news release says. An investigation continues.

Jefferson was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.