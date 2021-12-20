122121-mnh-news-statebriefs

QVC building yields body
ROCKY MOUNT — Authorities have recovered the body of a man who was working at the QVC distribution center when a massive fire destroyed most of the facility, a local official said Sunday.
Authorities found the man's body Sunday morning at the facility near Rocky Mount, Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans said.
"Fire had not actually touched that section of the building," where the body was discovered, Evans said. "An autopsy has not been done, but they are assuming it may have been through smoke inhalation."
Kevon Ricks, 21, has been identified as the worker who died, the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. QVC confirmed the death in a statement Sunday night.
Board buys school tract
WINSTON-SALEM — The future site of Brunson Elementary School was purchased for $2.25 million by the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ Board of Education.
The board acquired about 10½ acres along Patterson Avenue that once served as a Thomasville Furniture manufacturing plant. The board voted Oct. 28 to approve the purchase for what is projected to be a $34.6 million construction project.
The school district hopes to break ground in fall 2022 and open the school for students in August 2024, said Colon Moore, director of facility planning and construction for the school system.
Fire displaces motel residents
GRAHAM — A fire early Sunday at the Embers Motor Lodge displaced residents and caused more than $500,000 worth of damage, a news release from the Graham Fire Department says.
No injuries or fatalities were reported in the fire at 127 Pravas Lane, which was reported shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday
Some 911 callers reported a fire in the attic of the building and began alerting other occupants of the complex, the release says. All 35 rooms were rented at the time of the fire.
Fifty firefighters from several departments managed to control the fire by about 11:40 a.m.
Residents get antisemitic flyers
GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating the distribution of antisemitic flyers in the city Sunday morning, a Greensboro police spokesman said.
The flyers mention a “COVID agenda” and name several federal health and corporate officials — identifying them as Jewish.
Greensboro police received complaints from people around the Old Irving Park neighborhood and investigating what happened, Ron Glenn, a police spokesman, said. He did not know how many flyers had been distributed.
The flyers were put in plastic bags and thrown in hundreds of driveways and yards in many different neighborhoods, Marilyn Chandler, executive director at Greensboro Jewish Federation, said.
Similar flyers have been found in several other states, she said.
— From wire reports