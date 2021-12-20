122121-mnh-news-statebriefs

QVC building yields body

ROCKY MOUNT — Authorities have recovered the body of a man who was working at the QVC distribution center when a massive fire destroyed most of the facility, a local official said Sunday.

Authorities found the man's body Sunday morning at the facility near Rocky Mount, Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans said.

"Fire had not actually touched that section of the building," where the body was discovered, Evans said. "An autopsy has not been done, but they are assuming it may have been through smoke inhalation."

Kevon Ricks, 21, has been identified as the worker who died, the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. QVC confirmed the death in a statement Sunday night.

Board buys school tract

WINSTON-SALEM — The future site of Brunson Elementary School was purchased for $2.25 million by the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ Board of Education.