Enjoy private country living in this 2 bedroom 2 bath home. This home has been remodeled from top to bottom with new flooring, new paint, new windows and new metal roof w/new gutters. Fresh paint on the front porch and back patio has been pressure washed. The driveway even has new gravel. Flooring is vinyl planks making it waterproof and very durable. This home has a 3rd room which can be used as a office, den or bedroom. Property was recently surveyed and total land was reduced to 1.37 acres. New survey available and one in home for viewing. Home is very private with long driveway and privacy trees that border the property. Great mountain views! There is an outbuilding in back with land for your favorite animals.
2 Bedroom Home in Bostic - $170,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Authorities said the body appeared to have been there for about two weeks.
- Updated
Two people were seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in a head-on collision on N.C. 126.
- Updated
Fifty-six year old Howell Thomas Buchanan Jr. had been missing since at least Aug. 12, but it wasn't until Monday that his body was found 12-14 feet deep in a well off Old N.C. 18. Authorities said he had been strangled and beaten before his body was dumped in the well.
- Updated
A woman was seriously injured after a car backed into her at a gas station Tuesday morning.
- Updated
Marion police arrested two men Thursday for larceny of automobile batteries from Walmart.
- Updated
A Morganton man is being held under no bond after being charged with fatally shooting another man.
- Updated
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing man.
- Updated
The North Carolina Highway Patrol has a request for drivers headed west during the next few days.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Aug. 29 through Sept. 4.
Local high school wins grand champion at band competition.