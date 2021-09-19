Relax in your private retreat ... Golden Valley Estates is a gated, mountain community in Western, NC. Located on the end of a cul-de-sac road, this beautiful, 14+ acre property comes with amazing, long-range views, privacy and wrap around deck. The plan offers an open concept and scenic views from all sides of the home. Recent improvements include driveway resurfacing and replacement of second floor deck flooring and railing. Call and tour today!
2 Bedroom Home in Bostic - $249,900
