PRICE REDUCED!! Want a private getaway with endless views? Then this 2-bedroom 2 full bathroom cabin furnished on over 6 acres is for you. Located in Golden Valley Estates, a gated community located at the end of a cul-de-sac This home has 3 garage doors with plenty of basement space to make it all your own. Come and enjoy all year round or just when you want to get away. This property has a spot for a camper or large RV. Newly paved roads 2022. Seller offering additional 4.69 acre parcel in Yellowtop Mountain Estates Parcel number 1636119 with full price offer.
2 Bedroom Home in Bostic - $320,000
