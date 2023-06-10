PRICE REDUCED!! Seller offering $10,000 towards completion of deck with full price offer. Fully Furnished. Want a private getaway with endless views? Then this 2-bedroom 2 full bathroom cabin furnished on over 6 acres is for you. Located in Golden Valley Estates, a gated community with beautiful views. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac you can enjoy the peace and quiet. This home has 3 garage doors with plenty of basement space to make it all your own. Come and enjoy all year round or just when you want to get away. This property has a spot for a camper or large RV. Newly paved roads 2022.