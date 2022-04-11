2 Bedroom Home in Bostic - $374,900

40-mile view! Golden Valley log home by Lakeside Builders in The Summit, a Fall Creek Gated Community This 2BR/3.5BA cabin is being offered with most of the furniture and furnishing. It has two en suite bedrooms and the high ceilings, big beams, walls, and floors glow with warm golden-honey tones. You’ll love the full kitchen (brand new dishwasher), with granite counter tops. The living room has a gas log FP with an attractive stone surround and hearth. Upstairs a loft adds another sitting or sleeping area. There’s a separate bedroom and full bath on that level, too. Downstairs the Superior walled basement has been finished with a full bath, a family room, and an office/bonus room currently in use for guests. Year-round views to the Northeast are spectacular and everchanging. Here you’ll have a distant view of the South Mountains State Park and Kings Mountain 40 miles away. The community has all paved roads and underground utilities. HOA fees are $550 annually. (Discounted for early payment). Conveniently located between Charlotte and Asheville, this area in rural Rutherford County affords easy access to I40, I85 and I26 and three airports. Located in rural Rutherford County with easy drives to the Tryon Equestrian Center, Linville Falls, Lake James and Lake Lure and much more. Here in Golden Valley Community this house seems very remote but it’s less than 20 miles to Walmart!