Want a private getaway with endless views?, then this 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom cabin already furnished on over 6 acres is for you. Located in Golden Valley Estates a gated community with beautiful views. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac you can enjoy the peace and quite. Bring all your toys, tools or just whatever you have...This home has 3 garage doors with plenty of basement space to make it all your own. Come and enjoy all year round or just when you want to get away. This property has a spot for a camper or large RV. Newly paved roads 2022.
2 Bedroom Home in Bostic - $375,000
