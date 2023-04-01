Want a private getaway with endless views?, then this 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom cabin already furnished on over 6 acres is for you. Located in Golden Valley Estates a gated community with beautiful views. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac you can enjoy the peace and quite. Bring all your toys, tools or just whatever you have...This home has 3 garage doors with plenty of basement space to make it all your own. Come and enjoy all year round or just when you want to get away. This property has a spot for a camper or large RV. Newly paved roads 2022.
2 Bedroom Home in Bostic - $395,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thieves made off with about $150,000 worth of cars from a Morganton dealership early Monday morning, including a Cadillac Escalade that was wo…
Watch surveillance video from the robbery here.
Authorities announced Monday that three people have been charged in unrelated crimes against children.
The Rotary Club of Morganton has named its Distinguished Person of the Year for 2022:
Two Morganton vape shops were targeted in a joint operation between local, state and federal law enforcement in the last few months, court doc…