2 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $105,000

Be at one with Nature in this Beautiful fully furnished, updated Townhome located in the picturesque Community of Pine Mountain Estates. This lovely gated community neighbors South Mountain State Park, waterfalls, hiking and fishing at your fingertips. Enjoy the gorgeous surroundings from the large deck just out your front door, enter into a Spacious Living Rm with rock fireplace and natural light, updated Kitchen with Dining area, 1/2 bath and storage on 1st level, Upstairs you have a laundry closet at the top of the stairs, Front Bedroom has 2 closets, small balcony, vanity with sink, Back Bedroom has small WIC, vanity with sink, Bedrooms are link by a Jack and Jill Bath with new tile. HOA includes community water and sewer, maintenance of community areas, trash receptacles, road maintenance and snow removal... current dues are $198.50 per month.