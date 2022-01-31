Super Cute house ready for you to move in! Walk up to the covered front deck & into the Large Living Room with a huge front window for great natural light. Spacious Eat-In Kitchen w/door leading to Garage. Head down the hallway to the Full Hall Bath w/Shower & into the Laundry/Mud Room w/door leading to the back yard. Bedroom #1 is on the left as you walk down the hall (see Floor Plan photo). Bedroom #1 offers 2 closets, large sitting room (currently used as a nursery) and a huge storage area or walk-in closet currently set up as a reading room. The Bedroom Suite at the end of the hall offers a Full Bath w/Tub/Shower combination. Exterior offers privacy trees along the front of the yard and a Storage Building. Large Yard w/a super sweet pond just outside back door of the garage. Start packing and let's get you moved into this awesome home! Roof: 2017, Living Room Flooring 2018, Carport converted to Garage 2019, Refrigerator 2017, Range 2018. Acreage: .30 Prelisting Home Inspection & Floor Plan Drawing available for confidence in your purchase decision.
2 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $149,900
