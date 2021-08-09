Welcome Home! Don't miss out on this beautifully remolded and updated home. Almost every inch of this home has been updated with love. The welcoming front porch is a great place to enjoy your morning coffee and enjoy the view. The attention to detail is every where you look from the landscaping to the decorations. This home features premium water resistant flooring and wood look tile though out. The large sunny living room features a stone veneer fireplace. Kitchen has been totally updated including a large granite center island with a sink. Primary bedroom is large with a nice sized closet. Second bedroom is sunny and bright and the same size as the primary bedroom. Wood look tile in the bathroom and granite vanity. Outside is a large workshop that has solar power and is great for extra storage or for lawn equipment. Large fenced in front yard. New roof installed 2019. New smart hot water heater installed 2020.
2 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $169,900
