2 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $206,500

eautiful views and peaceful country living are abundant with this country bungalow. This 2 bedroom one bath home has much more space than you'd think. The back room where the laundry is is currently being used as a bedroom and is totally flexible to be used as an office/den/storage, etc., etc. The kitchen is huge and there's plenty room for a dining area in the kitchen or the great room. Outside you'll find 5.25 acres to enjoy nature. The red barn has electricity. Call Tara Smith, 704.806.1561, to schedule a private showing. You must see this property to appreciate it.

