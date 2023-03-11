Do not miss this beautiful, rural A-frame home with durable & efficient concrete walls. Property features 5.63 private acres & a small creek near the drive & property line. Relax on your 18'x12' covered side porch with vaulted ceiling & fan. Fresh paint & many other cosmetic updates recently completed make this home like new. Kitchen with new stainless steel LG Refrigerator & range. Main floor features a living room, dining area, kitchen, laundry room with utility sink, primary bedroom, primary bathroom, & walk-in closet. Walk up stairs to the loft bedroom with a guest bath & possible office or 2nd walk-in closet. Custom tile showers & kitchen backsplash. Home is amply heated & cooled by 2 ductless mini-splits. Additional covered 18'x8'6 covered front porch with overhead deck from loft room. Home is a little over 5 miles from South Mountain State Park. Property could be a great primary residence or Airbnb vacation style rental. Chained drive for privacy so make an appt today.