This property is eligible under the Freddie Mac First Look Initiative through 09/07/2021. Sold AS IS. Seller will not make any repairs. Two Bedroom, one Bath house. Parcel number 26695 conveys with this property. It is a vacant lot beside the house. There is no survey. Be Very Cautious Walking On The back porch and steps.
2 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $59,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A person died after the car they were driving went off the road and crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the side of the road.
- Updated
A person died after the car they were driving went off the road and crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the side of the road.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from July 25-31.
- Updated
A man already facing charges after a homeless man's dog was shot and killed in May landed three new charges last weekend when he punched and threatened a police officer.
- Updated
Holding a knife to his throat and a hatchet in his hand, a man surrounded by police officers threatened to end his life Wednesday.
Students and staff continue to quarantine and test positive for COVID-19 as the school year advances.
- Updated
Burke County added another 153 COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period by Friday, and the largest number of cases are in the younger populations.
- Updated
The King Street Eatery, at the corner of King and West Union streets, will reopen Wednesday with three food trucks on the table for diners.
- Updated
Seventeen people have died in Burke County from COVID-19 since the beginning of the month, health officials said.
- Updated
The bidding war for the former Morganton Junior High School building continues, with another upset offer received within the past week.