2 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $59,900

This property is eligible under the Freddie Mac First Look Initiative through 09/07/2021. Sold AS IS. Seller will not make any repairs. Two Bedroom, one Bath house. Parcel number 26695 conveys with this property. It is a vacant lot beside the house. There is no survey. Be Very Cautious Walking On The back porch and steps.

