2 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $78,500

Have you ever wanted to live in a gated community surrounded by nature at an affordable price ? Well this is your chance, beautiful townhouse at the end of the road means privacy. This home has two decks for entertaining or just relaxing after a hard day hiking and fishing at the neighboring South Mountain State Park. The HOA Dues include water, sewer, trash , snow removal on all roads in the community and landscaping in all commons area. Do not let this one pass you buy if you are a nature lover.