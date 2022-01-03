Absolutely adorable, recently updated cottage home. Enter into beautiful open living room making modern cozy. Updated, sunlit kitchen with new counter tops, back splash, new stainless steel appliances, new washer/dryer unit, new ceiling fans in each room. All new laminate flooring throughout (bathroom waterproof flooring). All new windows, all new doors, new lighting, NEW HVAC SYSTEM. Gorgeous ship-lap feature wall in bathroom. Stylish, freshly painted interior. Roof replaced 2018 (as per previous owner). Climate Controlled attached garage. Professionally Encapsulated Crawl Space with French Drain, sump pump and dehumidifier. Good, solid home in a cute neighborhood. No HOA restrictions, lots of room to let your imagination dream of how you will build on this plentiful lot. City of Drexel Electric, water, sewer & trash.
2 Bedroom Home in Drexel - $147,500
