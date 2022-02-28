This adorable 2BR/1BA is just waiting for it's new owner and would make a wonderful starter home. Upon arrival you will find a peaceful setting with ample parking and charming curb appeal. Inside you enter the open kitchen/living area where both can be accessed by the large front and back porches. Laundry is conveniently located in the bathroom. If you enjoy being outdoors there's a great fire pit area with a rock grill and seating area, a large front yard with mature trees and 2 outbuildings. Home has recently received a new metal roof, new siding and windows so maintenance should be minimal. Approximately 15 mins to Lenoir or Granite Falls
2 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $119,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The city of Hickory has released three videos showing the collapse of the City Walk arches. The arches fell on Friday.
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A woman who has been on Homeland Security Investigation’s radar for drug trafficking has been charged a 10th time in less t…
The following charges were served on Sunday, January 2:
The new Pizza Hut to-go at 2149 S. Sterling St. is nearing completion, but no definite opening date is available yet. Sources with the project…
- Updated
COVID-19 has claimed more lives in Burke County.
- Updated
Three candidates in Burke County filed for election on Thursday.
- Updated
A bird's eye view helped firefighters get dispatched to the scene of a structure fire around noon Monday.
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A local high school was on a soft lockdown Monday morning after reports of a suspicious person.
- Updated
A Virginia woman pleaded guilty Thursday to two of three charges against her incurred from a road-rage incident last year that resulted in one death.
- Updated
County commissioners took a step last week toward transforming the old Burke-Catawba Detention Confinement Facility into a regional, long-term substance abuse treatment facility.