2 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $119,900

This adorable 2BR/1BA is just waiting for it's new owner and would make a wonderful starter home. Upon arrival you will find a peaceful setting with ample parking and charming curb appeal. Inside you enter the open kitchen/living area where both can be accessed by the large front and back porches. Laundry is conveniently located in the bathroom. If you enjoy being outdoors there's a great fire pit area with a rock grill and seating area, a large front yard with mature trees and 2 outbuildings. Home has recently received a new metal roof, new siding and windows so maintenance should be minimal. Approximately 15 mins to Lenoir or Granite Falls