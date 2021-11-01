2 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $134,900

Come and see this charming and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath, conveniently located near HWY 321. The high ceilings in this home really open it up. The primary bedroom has its own full bath. The kitchen has ample counter and cabinet space. Covered parking is offered by a 2 car carport. The lot offers level yard space in the backyard and outbuilding will convey with the property. Schedule your showing today!