2 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $135,000

Home only at 960 sq feet with a front porch and side covered porch area with a covered carport( SOLD AS IS ) also comes with a large outbuilding for storage. This home is located on 8.87 acres with a nice level home site and is located on a dead-end road for a peaceful evening. The location is the key here it is only 5.5 miles to Granite Falls and only 9 min drive to Lake Rhodhiss. This would be a great starter home for the right family to do repairs or use as an additional storage building and build your own home. The back of the oversize property has a slight sloop with a running creek on it with no restrictions.

