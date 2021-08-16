Super Cute Farmhouse Bungalow! Vinyl siding/trim, covered front porch w/porch swing; 2BR/1BA, large LR w/lam hdwd flrs, gas log FP, tongue & groove ceiling, new ceiling fan (2021); BR 1 has lam hdwd flrs & ceiling fan; Kitchen & Full BA (new luxury vinyl tile flr w/grout); Kitchen & Dining Area w/built in bar area, Formica countertops, new tile backsplash, ref, DW, gas range/oven, microwave, and laundry closet for stackable washer/dryer; Full Hall Bath w/tile shower, new built-in linen storage, vanity w/storage & over toilet storage cabinet; BR 2 has new lam hdwd flrs, ceiling fan & tongue & groove ceiling; 2012 new addition to deck; 12x16 outbldg w/new vinyl siding; dbl carport w/lifetime warranty; brand new Goodman 1 1/2 ton heat pump (10 yr warranty); 5 high definition closed circuity cameras w/night vision (covers every part of exterior); double pink weeping cherry tree, 5 pecan trees, 2 apple trees, corkscrew willow tree, 2 Japanese maple trees & more! Call Gina King/Realty Executives today! Don't Wait!
2 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $149,900
