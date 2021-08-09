2 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $149,900

Brick Ranch with double car garage, unfinished basement and OVER 3 acres of land located near Lake Rhodhiss off of the Dry Ponds Road. This 2BR/1BA home has so much to offer, don't let it fool you, it has all the storage space needed...located in the garage is 2 closets. With fresh paint inside and out, along with a new cement porch all you need is some kitchen appliances and furniture and you are ready to go. Now lets talk about land.... 3.30 gently sloping acres with a some portion of creek comes with this home to satisfy all of your outdoor needs. Schedule your appointment today, this one won't last long!