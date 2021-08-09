 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $149,900

2 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $149,900

2 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $149,900

Brick Ranch with double car garage, unfinished basement and OVER 3 acres of land located near Lake Rhodhiss off of the Dry Ponds Road. This 2BR/1BA home has so much to offer, don't let it fool you, it has all the storage space needed...located in the garage is 2 closets. With fresh paint inside and out, along with a new cement porch all you need is some kitchen appliances and furniture and you are ready to go. Now lets talk about land.... 3.30 gently sloping acres with a some portion of creek comes with this home to satisfy all of your outdoor needs. Schedule your appointment today, this one won't last long!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert