Nestled on over an acre, this private lakefront cottage is the perfect vacation spot or full-time residence. High quality construction abounds from the exterior siding to the radiata pine casings to the hand scraped white oak floors. The light filled interior offers an open floor plan featuring views of the lake, a gorgeous stone/gas fireplace, a dream kitchen with a large 54 x 91 island that is sure to be the center of attention for many fun & memorable gatherings. The primary suite is located on the left side of the house featuring a large WIC and ensuite bathroom w/a free-standing soaking tub, beautiful tile shower & double vanity. To the right you will find a covered porch for your morning coffee or grilling. The upper level has a landing area, guest bedroom, full bath & an office. The basement den area offers a great for escape & a 2-car oversized garage. This rustic retreat takes full advantage of the outdoors. Bring your canoe & kayak! Low maintenance & energy efficient!