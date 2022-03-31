Available April 1 Live on Lake Hickory, NEWLY remodeled 2 bedroom 1.5 bath, New paint, vinyl plank premium flooring in whole unit stairs are wooden and vinyl, NEW kitchen cabinets with quartz countertops, subway tile back splash, Stainless and black appliances, Refreshed full bathroom and half bath New LG stackable washer and dryer included in unit room for an office on main level and large open family /dining room with slider to a new deck and storage room Enjoy the outdoors 3 parks within walking- biking of unit.Community has an outdoor pool and dock for kayaking and canoeing less than half mile to the new Riverwalk area, Glenn C Hinton Jr Park and Geitner Rotary Park with walking trails, The Hickory City Park within a mile. Hickory Crawdad Stadium is a short 5 min ride. Enjoy local baseball. Quick jump on 321 to Hwy 70 or Lenoir or take 6th St to 2nd street shopping and restaurants. Must see!! Grey and white colors, Water and trash included Come join the lake life!
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $1,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has filed a no-trespassing order on a Fish Hatchery Road property after the owners found that strangers have…
High school athletes across Burke County are working together to support a local coach and his family facing unexpected medical and funeral expenses.
A woman has filed a lawsuit against Burke County Public Schools for sexual assaults she says were committed by two school employees in the 1970s.
Gummy bears laced with an unknown substance are believed to be the cause of a suspected overdose at Freedom High School on Monday.
CONNELLY SPRINGS – A man has been charged after investigators said they found him with more than 5 pounds of methamphetamine.
A Morganton woman has been charged after drugs were sold out of her home.
A wreck slowed traffic at Sanford Drive and North Green Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Morganton Department of Public Safety Officer…
CONNELLY SPRINGS — Search warrants filed in connection with a drug arrest earlier this month revealed more details into a drug distribution in…
MARION — A Morganton woman was charged in McDowell County after a traffic stop last week.
VALDESE — The town of Valdese has announced its summer concert line up for 2022 featuring a variety of musicians and bands from across the Carolinas.