Available April 1 Live on Lake Hickory, NEWLY remodeled 2 bedroom 1.5 bath, New paint, vinyl plank premium flooring in whole unit stairs are wooden and vinyl, NEW kitchen cabinets with quartz countertops, subway tile back splash, Stainless and black appliances, Refreshed full bathroom and half bath New LG stackable washer and dryer included in unit room for an office on main level and large open family /dining room with slider to a new deck and storage room Enjoy the outdoors 3 parks within walking- biking of unit.Community has an outdoor pool and dock for kayaking and canoeing less than half mile to the new Riverwalk area, Glenn C Hinton Jr Park and Geitner Rotary Park with walking trails, The Hickory City Park within a mile. Hickory Crawdad Stadium is a short 5 min ride. Enjoy local baseball. Quick jump on 321 to Hwy 70 or Lenoir or take 6th St to 2nd street shopping and restaurants. Must see!! Grey and white colors, Water and trash included Come join the lake life!
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $1,450
