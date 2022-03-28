LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! This Quail Run 2bedroom 1 1/2 bath condo with a seasonal lake view is located in NW Hickory near 2 parks and on Lake Hickory. The flooring has been replaced with hard vinyl plank both upstairs and downstairs, both bathrooms have updated vanities, mirrors, & fixtures as well as water heater being replaced recently. Stainless appliances in the kitchen. The washer and dryer also to remain. From the entry hall enter into the living area which has sliding glass doors to the deck with seasonal views of Lake Hickory. The lower level has two bedrooms and a bathroom. The kitchen counters are to be replaced the last week in March. The seller does not wish to make any repairs. He is leaving the paint for any cosmetic touchups. Copies of the CC&Rs, Bylaws, and Rules and Regulations documents have been attached. Listing firm does not hold earnest money. ALL STATS PER SELLER AND SELLER'S AGENT TO BE VERIFIED BY BUYER AND BUYER'S AGENT
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $110,000
