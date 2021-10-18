 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $129,900

So much charm! This cute home sits pretty on a hill on almost a half acre in Hickory, NC. Original hardwood floors have been re-finished to shine like new. Upon entering the front door, you'll be pleasantly surprised by the beautiful natural lighting that fills the living room. Some built-in shelves in the living room are a perfect place to display small collectibles. The primary bedroom has great windows and lighting as well. Kitchen has a brand new dishwasher and like new stove and refrigerator. Plenty of room in the kitchen for a table and chairs or a large island! The covered back patio is the perfect place to have a grill, hang some hammocks and string some outdoor lights. Parking is plentiful. The shed stays and is perfect for yard tools, bikes and extra storage.

