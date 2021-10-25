Call Robin Whitener (828) 320-6222 at Realty Executives (828) 328-8900 for more information. This cute newly updated home is ready for you to call it yours. Has a wonderful 8x12 covered front porch that would be perfect to sit on after a hard day at work and rock your cares away. The home features new flooring, Windows, heat pump, countertops and paint. It has two good size bedrooms, nice den and large kitchen. Also has a large room off the kitchen that could be used for a dining room, game room or family room. This home would be a great starter home or retirement home. Hurry and look before it gets gone. This price home in this shape is hard to find.
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $130,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Authorities said the body appeared to have been there for about two weeks.
- Updated
Two people were seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in a head-on collision on N.C. 126.
- Updated
Fifty-six year old Howell Thomas Buchanan Jr. had been missing since at least Aug. 12, but it wasn't until Monday that his body was found 12-14 feet deep in a well off Old N.C. 18. Authorities said he had been strangled and beaten before his body was dumped in the well.
- Updated
A woman was seriously injured after a car backed into her at a gas station Tuesday morning.
- Updated
Marion police arrested two men Thursday for larceny of automobile batteries from Walmart.
- Updated
A Morganton man is being held under no bond after being charged with fatally shooting another man.
- Updated
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing man.
- Updated
The North Carolina Highway Patrol has a request for drivers headed west during the next few days.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Aug. 29 through Sept. 4.
Local high school wins grand champion at band competition.