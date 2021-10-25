 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $130,000

Call Robin Whitener (828) 320-6222 at Realty Executives (828) 328-8900 for more information. This cute newly updated home is ready for you to call it yours. Has a wonderful 8x12 covered front porch that would be perfect to sit on after a hard day at work and rock your cares away. The home features new flooring, Windows, heat pump, countertops and paint. It has two good size bedrooms, nice den and large kitchen. Also has a large room off the kitchen that could be used for a dining room, game room or family room. This home would be a great starter home or retirement home. Hurry and look before it gets gone. This price home in this shape is hard to find.

