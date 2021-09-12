Nice 2 BR, 1 BA on a large lot. Perfect as an investment or a first-time home. House has been rented for many years and needs some TLC. Large kitchen and family room. HVAC is one year old. Roof is 13 years old. There is no HOA so the new owners will have freedom to arrange the backyard as they are pleased
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $130,000
