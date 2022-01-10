2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $134,000

Take a look a this amazing upgraded Bungalow move in ready. This home has been beautifully painted inside, kitchen has been updated with a beautiful backsplash and brand new cabinets, windows, and doors. New Vinyl flooring has been installed throughout the home with a beautiful touch of a really nice vinyl tile in the kitchen, bathroom and hall. Each room and living room have new and installed ceiling fans and windows. Outside has nice size level yard with a great outdoor gathering and storage building. Don't miss this opportunity to buy this beautiful home!