You will want to see this major upgrade to the Quaint Bungalow with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. You enter a complete new kitchen with new cabinets ,quarts counter tops, range, new floor, fresh paint. Into the main living space with new floor, fresh paint, and something you don't usually see in these bungalows, nice base and crown molding.This carries throughout the home. The bath has tile floors, lots of tile surrounding the tub, all new fixtures and cabinets. Upgrades in lighting and fans throughout the home as well. Vinyl replacement windows. You will appreciate the workmanship in this remodel. Outside features nice size level yard and out building for storage. Also additional cover area behind the out building.
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $139,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The body found in Catawba River on Friday, Oct. 22 has been identified as a death investigation continues.
- Updated
A woman has obtained life-threatening injuries after a motor vehicle collision on Friday afternoon.
- Updated
A Morganton babysitter has been charged with felony intentional child abuse of a 9-month-old infant.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Sept. 5-11.
- Updated
After countless miles in the big brown truck, Marvin Aldridge has turned over the keys.
- Updated
RHODHISS — A Rhodhiss man was given three charges following a shooting during which he wounded his neighbor, fired at police and nearby houses…
Law officers say a Hickory couple was kidnapped and assaulted in Hudson on Tuesday. Eight people have been charged in the attack.
When Ashley Phillips walked into drug recovery court for the first time a little less than a year ago, she didn’t think she’d be able to make …
Alexander County couple charged in 1991 baby death case; body of infant found 30 years ago in Nags Head
- Updated
DNA evidence from a 1991 baby death on the coast of North Carolina has led authorities to an Alexander County couple.
- Updated
Marion police arrested two men Thursday for larceny of automobile batteries from Walmart.