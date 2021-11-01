 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $169,900

2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $169,900

2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $169,900

Call The Andi Jack Team Today 828.291.9514-Charming Hickory 2BR/1BA- You will love all this home has to offer at an affordable price point. All Hardwood and Tile Throughout! Spacious Bedrooms and Hall Bathroom! Cozy Living Room Open to Dining Area and Neutral Kitchen- love the fabulous location close to the proposed "River Walk", Hwy 321, Public Access to Lake Hickory and Parks Galore- did I mention the fenced in backyard?!?!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert