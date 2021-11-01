2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $169,900

Call The Andi Jack Team Today 828.291.9514-Charming Hickory 2BR/1BA- You will love all this home has to offer at an affordable price point. All Hardwood and Tile Throughout! Spacious Bedrooms and Hall Bathroom! Cozy Living Room Open to Dining Area and Neutral Kitchen- love the fabulous location close to the proposed "River Walk", Hwy 321, Public Access to Lake Hickory and Parks Galore- did I mention the fenced in backyard?!?!