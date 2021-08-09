2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $174,900

Check out this historic home built in 1945 featuring original pine floors. Updates include replacement windows, updated bathroom, a new roof as of 2021, and fresh paint. You will find two spacious bedrooms, a full bath, large kitchen with dining area, and a dedicated area for laundry. Established landscaping, a rocking chair front porch, and a back deck that overlooks a large level backyard give the exterior of the home beautiful character and usable space. The back yard also features a storage building. While the home is ideally located close to Viewmont, you'll only pay for Catawba County tax and Hickory Rural Fire tax.