 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $249,900

2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $249,900

2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $249,900

Located within minutes of Lake Hickory with private backyard area with firepit make this home a must see! Beautiful "mountain home" located within city limits with cathedral ceilings and stone fireplace. Basement is unfinished but has heating/cooling, plumbed for a full bath and could be further finished for an additional bedroom and living area. Basement area does have a wet bar and pool table for entertaining!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert