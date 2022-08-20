Don't let this gem slip by you! This newly constructed home is situated in a very desirable area of Hickory, just outside city limits in a quaint established Mt. View neighborhood. The location is close to Hwy 321 and I-40 for simple commuting. The interior is beautifully designed with high quality materials in cool and versatile trendy tones. The home office is equipped with a large closet that would make a great guest room. The open concept and large kitchen island ensure more family time together. Step out of the back door onto the deck where you will find a large back yard that is perfect for get togethers with family and friends. Don't wait to see this one, come on out and fall in love!
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $319,900
