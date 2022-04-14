Hard to find 2 BR cottage for only $42,500. Home features 1 level floor plan with 2 good sized bedrooms and covered front porch. Great investment opportunity for either full time residence or rental property plus close to downtown Hickory. Call today!
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $42,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man killed in a Thursday night crash has been identified.
One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of Sanford And Kirksey drives and Lenoir Road in Morganton late Thursday night.
A Wednesday morning overdose call led to a drug trafficking arrest for officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
Two people were cited after a crash Monday morning on East Meeting Street.
Three people were transported to a local hospital after a Thursday afternoon crash on East Union Street.
The Victorious Church of God in Morganton has opened the VCOG Thrift Store in the West Union Plaza:
Two people were injured after a Wednesday afternoon crash on Pete Britain Road.
A 3-year-old was killed Sunday, April 10, after being swept over the top of Whitewater Falls in North Carolina, the highest waterfall east of …
CHARLOTTE — A Morganton man will spend more than 13 years in prison after he was sentenced for a federal child porn charge.
ICARD — It was like something out of a nightmare when Jeremiah Brittain woke up Tuesday morning.