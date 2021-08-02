 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $57,500

2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $57,500

2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $57,500

Cute bungalow with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Hardwoods floors in living room and bedrooms. New tile floor in bathroom. Home does need some TLC and is being sold as is but has tons of potential. Nice corner lot with parking in front or in rear. Great location near shopping and restaurants.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $155,900

5 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $155,900

Rare opportunity to own a piece of history with this pre 1900 two story home on harper ave. This home is a step back in time with its 10' ceil…

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $109,900

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $109,900

Great Investment opportunity with this spacious 4 BR 2 Bath home that has lots of potential. The home features a New Rheem 4 ton gas package h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert