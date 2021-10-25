Charming bungalow on 165 feet of lakefront with luxurious and relaxing outdoor living space including a covered deck, 2 hardscape sitting areas, propane fire pit, beach area, and a permitted dock for parking your boat plus personal watercraft with extra space for chairs and a small table. You will love the open feeling of the foyer with the flexibility to be a home office or sitting area. The architectural detail of the open stairway leads down to the finished basement. The primary bedroom suite with updated bath & large walk-in closet is on the main level. The living room has expansive views of the lake & a propane fireplace. The open concept kitchen with large island is great for entertaining. The updated laundry room has access to side deck. Downstairs a large family room faces the lake. A mini-fridge & small dishwasher make outdoor entertaining a breeze from the walkout basement. An outdoor plug accommodates a 50 amp RV hook-up. Invisible fencing for dogs. Extensive landscaping!
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $599,000
