Don't miss this great opportunity to live, or invest in, Hickory! Potential tenant beginning 4/1/22 with 1 yr lease for $750/mon. Making this a great cash flow investment. Showings being Wednesday, March 16. Showings may only be available from 3/16/22- 3/31/22 if tenant lease begins 4/1/22. Selling As-Is.
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $73,000
