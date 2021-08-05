Two floors single house. Upper floor : two bedrooms, full bath, kitchen, living room.Hardwood floors, almost new windows, oil furnace , tile in bathroom, refrigertor. Lower floor: living room, kitchen, utility room, bedroom and full bath. ( Bedroom and bath need work ), electric baseboards as heating. Lower floor used to be a rental apartment. House has exterior vinyl siding, back porch , a carport for two cars. Concrete driveway and front sidewalk, new electric water heater. Big back yard facing Optimist Park. You can live in upper floor and rent lower floor.
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $85,000
