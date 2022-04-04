 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $97,000

Very nice corner lot in the country with a view of Piney Mtn. Completely remodeled- New Paint, New Floors, New Appliances- 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Open living and kitchen. Brick foundation. Great location, only a few minutes to I-40.

