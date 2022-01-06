INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! Currently occupied by a tenant on a one year lease. Property rents for $800/month, but is well below market rate. Many updates to this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home conveniently located just off of Hwy 70/1st Ave in Longview. *Listing agent has ownership interest in this property.*
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $99,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The man was arrested on Christmas Eve after he was discharged from a local hospital. According to a police report, a doctor said the man was coherent and capable of walking and standing when he was discharged, but that he was "playing games" when he refused to get out of bed.
- Updated
A suspect has been charged with murder after an overnight investigation by law enforcement authorities.
Police: Man nabbed on trafficking charges when he returns for drugs ditched in gas station parking lot
- Updated
A Connelly Springs man landed drug trafficking charges after police said he returned to a gas station parking lot to retrieve drugs he threw o…
The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Nov. 14-20:
- Updated
From staff reports — news@morganton.com
Here are five of the county’s top crime stories of 2021.
While North Carolina saw its COVID-19 cases skyrocket on Wednesday, cases exploded again on Thursday and Friday.
- Updated
Listen to the chilling 911 call that prompted a tactical response by deputies Tuesday.
- Updated
There are many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.
- Updated
At a special-called meeting Monday, the Burke County Board of Education is expected to discuss the process it will use to fill the seat left v…