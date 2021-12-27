2 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $169,900

Charming Brick Ranch home BEAUTIFULLY renovated perfect for entertaining!! Enter into the spacious living room with new, low-maintenance vinyl plank flooring throughout. This open concept kitchen features large island with stunning butcher block countertops, new gas range and hood, custom tile backsplash, stainless steel sink, faucet, and large pantry. Two bedrooms share spacious bathroom with vanity and room for storage. Never worry about running out of hot water! Home has an on-demand tankless Rinnai water heater. Endless storage throughout with pantry, laundry room, 2 linen closets, coat closet, and dual Primary closets. Carport with stairs leading to your level back yard features endless space for entertaining including back patio, gazebo with fan, and large workshop building with power rollup door, workbench, and shelving. HVAC replaced in 2014. Metal Roof installed approx. 2015. Close proximity to 321, grocery stores, short drive to Lenoir or Hickory. Rare find for under 200k!