2 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $549,000

Beautiful acreage in the peaceful Hudson area. Located just minutes from all conveniences, find yourself at peace with nature on over 90 acres. The perfect place for all animals and farming, homesteading or just owning a modest land share of peace and quiet that you can call home. The possibilities are endless. Maybe that gathering place you've dreamed of creating, for visitors near and far. To truly appreciate this pristine property- you must take the time to stroll the pastures, soak in the warm sun and allow yourself to be in harmony with your surroundings. Central North Carolina, just at the Foothills of the Piedmont. Boone, Blowing Rock, Hickory and Charlotte are within a 75 minute drive. Schedule your showing of this property today! Contact your Re/Max Legendary agents, Cory Klassett at 828-446-4589 or Kristen Knox at 704-763-2960.