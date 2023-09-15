Beautiful, income-producing equestrian farm with a charming 1940’s home. One main barn with 6 stalls, a concrete floor, water and power, separate feed room and hay room, and ample space for tact and storage. A hay barn large enough to hold 600 bales of hay and 5 dry lots. 3 pastures all fenced with one arena that measures 130x190 with footing to suit all disciplines. Ample parking for clients. 2 additional separate barns, one with 2 stalls and one with 5 stalls with water and power.
2 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $549,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two men were arrested after deputies followed them in a stolen car to the Burke County Jail last month.
"I'm really sorry, and hopefully she can forgive me," the man said. "I wasn't in a clear state of mind and my regards go to the family. Hopefu…
Daxton Bennick won’t be competing at this weekend’s inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event as originally planned, but 2023 …
Going into the season, everyone knew this year’s Freedom football team was going to be young and have some growing pains.
The N.C. State Highway Patrol identified Cynthia Nicole Lail and her 12-year-old son Michael as the victims of a fatal crash involving a Hicko…