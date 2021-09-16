2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $100,000

Handyman special. Almost one acre in city limits close to schools, emergency services, shopping and major links. Needs repairs and updates but has unlimited possibilities. Single wide mobile home with full addition now being used as storage building but could be repaired for use. Several storage outbuildings on property. Small creek on backside of lot with plenty of backyard room for garden or other. Seller will make no repairs, sold as is. Long term renter occupies home now, would like to stay. One hour notice to show.