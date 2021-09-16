 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $100,000

2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $100,000

2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $100,000

Handyman special. Almost one acre in city limits close to schools, emergency services, shopping and major links. Needs repairs and updates but has unlimited possibilities. Single wide mobile home with full addition now being used as storage building but could be repaired for use. Several storage outbuildings on property. Small creek on backside of lot with plenty of backyard room for garden or other. Seller will make no repairs, sold as is. Long term renter occupies home now, would like to stay. One hour notice to show.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man killed in crash identified
Crime News

Man killed in crash identified

  • Updated

A person died after the car they were driving went off the road and crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the side of the road.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert