Handyman special. Almost one acre in city limits close to schools, emergency services, shopping and major links. Needs repairs and updates but has unlimited possibilities. Single wide mobile home with full addition now being used as storage building but could be repaired for use. Several storage outbuildings on property. Small creek on backside of lot with plenty of backyard room for garden or other. Seller will make no repairs, sold as is. Long term renter occupies home now, would like to stay. One hour notice to show.
2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $100,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A person died after the car they were driving went off the road and crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the side of the road.
- Updated
A person died after the car they were driving went off the road and crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the side of the road.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from July 25-31.
- Updated
A man already facing charges after a homeless man's dog was shot and killed in May landed three new charges last weekend when he punched and threatened a police officer.
- Updated
Holding a knife to his throat and a hatchet in his hand, a man surrounded by police officers threatened to end his life Wednesday.
Students and staff continue to quarantine and test positive for COVID-19 as the school year advances.
- Updated
Burke County added another 153 COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period by Friday, and the largest number of cases are in the younger populations.
- Updated
The King Street Eatery, at the corner of King and West Union streets, will reopen Wednesday with three food trucks on the table for diners.
- Updated
Seventeen people have died in Burke County from COVID-19 since the beginning of the month, health officials said.
- Updated
The bidding war for the former Morganton Junior High School building continues, with another upset offer received within the past week.