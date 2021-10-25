 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $109,000

NICE 2 BEDROOM HOME LOCATED NEAR DOWNTOWN LENOIR. CLOSE PROXIMITY TO DOWNTOWN AND THE HOSPITAL. SOME RECENT INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR UPDATES INCLUDING BATH FIXTURES, KITCHEN COUNTER TOP, INTERIOR PAINT, NEWER PORCH DECKING. ALSO INCLUDED WITH THE HOME IS A LARGE ADDITIONAL VACANT PARCEL.

Sheriff: Man strangled, beaten before body dumped in well
Fifty-six year old Howell Thomas Buchanan Jr. had been missing since at least Aug. 12, but it wasn't until Monday that his body was found 12-14 feet deep in a well off Old N.C. 18. Authorities said he had been strangled and beaten before his body was dumped in the well.

