NICE 2 BEDROOM HOME LOCATED NEAR DOWNTOWN LENOIR. CLOSE PROXIMITY TO DOWNTOWN AND THE HOSPITAL. SOME RECENT INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR UPDATES INCLUDING BATH FIXTURES, KITCHEN COUNTER TOP, INTERIOR PAINT, NEWER PORCH DECKING. ALSO INCLUDED WITH THE HOME IS A LARGE ADDITIONAL VACANT PARCEL.
2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $109,000
